Christmas might still be a couple of months away, but for families already struggling to make ends meet, the thought of buying gifts can bring more stress than holiday cheer.

Thankfully, one Central New York organization is stepping up to make sure local children have something special waiting for them under the tree this Christmas.

The Rome Rescue Mission officially opened registration for its annual Surprise from Santa Christmas Toy Drive on Monday, October 19, and families who could use a little extra help this holiday season are encouraged to sign up.

Free Christmas Toys for Rome Families

New this year is a surprise visit from Santa who will provide free Christmas toys to children in Rome whose families may not have the financial means to purchase gifts this year.

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This program helps take some of that pressure off parents and caregivers while making sure kids still get to experience the excitement and magic of Christmas morning.

How to Sign Up for Surprise from Santa

Registration is officially open, but families only have a few weeks to get their names on the list.

Here's what you need to know:

Registration opened: Monday, October 19, 2026

Registration deadline: Sunday, November 8, 2026

Who qualifies: Families living in Rome, NY, who need assistance providing Christmas gifts for their children

How to register: Complete the online questionnaire

Gift pickup: Dates, times, and locations will be shared with registered families once gifts are ready

What to bring: A valid parent ID is required when picking up gifts

Helping Make Christmas Brighter in Central New York

The Rome Rescue Mission does so much more than provide holiday gifts. The organization serves more than 200 meals every day while offering support, guidance, and a helping hand to people facing difficult circumstances.

Its Surprise from Santa program is another way the organization continues to give back to the Rome community, especially during a time of year when families could use a little extra kindness.

If your family could benefit from the program, don't wait until the last minute to register. Signups close November 8, and pickup information will be provided after registration.

And if you know a Rome family who might need a little help this Christmas, consider sharing this information with them. Sometimes the best gift you can give someone is simply letting them know help is available.