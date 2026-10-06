Thanksgiving is still several weeks away, but the Rome Rescue Mission is already working to make sure local families have a warm meal on the table this holiday.

The Mission is asking the community to help provide Thanksgiving meals for individuals and families facing hunger across the Rome area. And it doesn't take a huge donation to make a difference.

$7.50 Can Provide a Thanksgiving Meal

According to the Rome Rescue Mission, a donation of just $7.50 is enough to provide one traditional Thanksgiving meal to someone in need.

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The Mission serves more than 200 meals every day, and the need increases around the holidays. Donations of food and money will help make sure they can continue serving neighbors who may otherwise go without.

Here's What the Mission Needs Most

If you'd rather fill a grocery bag than make a monetary donation, there are plenty of items on the Mission's wish list.

The most-needed items include turkeys, canned vegetables, fruit, soup, tuna, chicken, stuffing mix, instant potatoes, gravy, pasta, rice, oatmeal, peanut butter, jelly, pasta sauce, snacks and desserts.

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Local businesses, schools, churches, organizations and groups are also encouraged to organize food drives or sponsor Thanksgiving meals.

Where to Drop Off Donations

Food donations can be dropped off at the Rome Rescue Mission at 413 East Dominick Street in Rome.

Drop-off hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Financial donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box 337, Rome, NY 13440 or made online through RomeMission.org.

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For more information about donating or organizing a food drive, call the Rome Rescue Mission at 315-337-2516.

Whether it's a turkey, a few cans from the grocery store or enough money to cover one $7.50 meal, every little bit can help make Thanksgiving a little brighter for someone in our community.

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