Help Feed Over 3,000 Central New York Families

Thanksgiving is a few weeks away. Are you able to help feed over 3,000 Central New York residents?

They are looking for the turkeys plus all the fixings for Thanksgiving. The Rome Rescue Mission needs 1,500 Turkeys plus all the sides for Thanksgiving. Food items needed include turkeys, stuffing, jarred gravy, white and sweet potatoes, dinner rolls, canned veggies, coffee, hot cocoa, creamer, milk, fruit, salad ingredients, mayonnaise, pies/desserts, gallon size zip lock bags. If you'd like to make a donation you can learn more online here.

“Our services are critical to the struggling families we serve. We provide a warm, traditional meal to our neighbors in need every year,” Lisa Patierno, Interim Executive Director of the Rome Rescue Mission said. “Our goal is for no one to go hungry on Thanksgiving.”

Donations are accepted at the Rescue Mission of Rome Monday through Friday at 413 East Dominick Street, between the hours of 9AM – 6PM, and on Saturday and Sunday, 9AM – 2 PM.

A Thanksgiving turkey will be provided to those in need in the Rome area on Monday, November 25th beginning 11:00AM until gone at 280 East Dominick Street side yard. Thanksgiving Dinner will be served Thursday, November 28th at 12:00pm, opening at 9am as usual and closing at 3pm. Take-outs will be available on Thanksgiving Day as well. The Rome Rescue Mission is closed the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 29th.

Thanksgiving Meal delivery will be on Wednesday, November 22nd. You can find all of the locations online here.

