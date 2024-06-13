Your Donations Are Crucial During Rome Rescue Mission’s Summer Drought

The Rome Rescue Mission has hit their "Summer Drought." Are you able to help make donations to restock the pantry?

The Summer Drought is when the Rome Rescue Mission's pantry is at its lowest. Please consider picking up a donation for the Rome Rescue Mission next time you are out. Here are some ideas to look out for:

"Canned Vegetables

Pasta

Soups

Cereal

Milk

Juice

Popsicles

Breakfast items

Canned Fruit

Meat such as Lunch Meats, Hot Dogs, Hamburgers, Turkeyburgers, Chicken, etc.

Tuna

Canned Meat

Produce"

You can learn more how to get involved online here.

More On The Food Pantry

The Rome Rescue Mission Food Pantry is available (by appointment only) to all those in need. Their Hot Meal Program serves over 200 hot and healthy meals daily at the mission. Here's a look at their times and schedule:

Monday through Friday

Breakfast at 9 AM

Lunch at Noon

Dinner at 4 PM

Saturday and Sunday

Breakfast at 9 AM

Lunch at Noon

What Do New York Food Banks Truly Need But Never Ask For?

Maybe you want to donate to local food banks. What do they truly need? Feeding America suggests that most food banks across New York State accept dry and canned food donations. Think of it like this- It's any food that is “shelf-stable” or nonperishable. Only donate food that hasn’t reached its “sell-by” date yet.

While any non-perishable item donated will be appreciated by food bank patrons, there are some items that are in high demand at the food bank that some people don’t even think to donate. These items aren’t essentials, so food bank staff doesn’t publicly ask for them: