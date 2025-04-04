Where Are New York’s Best Drivers? Spoiler: It’s in CNY
Who’s the best behind the wheel? Who's the worst? LendingTree compared the best and worst drivers in New York State, and let's be honest...driving in New York can be... a whole experience.
Between unpredictable weather, wild lane changes, and that one person who thinks turn signals are optional, being a safe driver is something to be proud of.
And if you're from Rome, NY? Go ahead and pat yourself on the back — because Rome officially has the best drivers in the entire state. Yes, really!
Where Are the Best Drivers in New York?
According to the new report from LendingTree, Rome drivers have the lowest rate of incidents, meaning fewer tickets, accidents, DUIs, and other violations than anywhere else in New York. Bravo.
In Rome, there are just 2.9 incidents per 1,000 drivers. That’s a super impressive stat compared to some of the bigger cities. Here's a quick look:
Best Drivers in New York (Incidents per 1,000 drivers):
Rome – 2.9
Freeport – 3.6
New Rochelle – 3.6
Spring Valley – 3.7
Rochester – 4.0
Who’s Struggling Behind the Wheel?
On the other side of the map, some New York cities are racking up the not-so-great driving records. Drivers in these places are more likely to get speeding tickets, cause accidents, or get DUIs.
Worst Drivers in New York (Incidents per 1,000 drivers):
Schenectady – 10.6
Binghamton – 9.0
White Plains – 7.3
Albany – 6.5
Ithaca – 6.1
How These Stats Affect Insurance
Your driving record and even where you live can seriously impact your car insurance rates. The better your area’s overall driving stats, the less risky insurance companies think you are.
So, if you’re lucky enough to live in a city like Rome with a clean driving record, you may already be scoring lower insurance rates without realizing it. And if you’ve got a good record, some companies will even toss in perks like accident forgiveness, good student discounts, or safe driver rewards.
