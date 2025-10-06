Police Warn of “Back the Blue” Phone Scam Targeting Central New Yorkers
The Rome Police Department is warning residents of a phone scam using law enforcement to solicit fake donations.
How the Scam Works
According to the department, callers are pretending to represent a “Back the Blue Campaign.” Victims receive a phone call claiming they’ll be transferred to the police department, but once connected, the scammer asks for money to “support law enforcement.”
Authorities stress that this campaign is not legitimate and is in no way affiliated with any local police departments.
Don’t Send Money or Share Information
Police are urging the public not to send any money, especially through wire transfers, gift cards, or cryptocurrency. These payment methods are nearly impossible to trace or recover once sent.
Read More: What a Government Shutdown Could Mean for New Yorkers
If you receive one of these calls, do not share personal or financial information. Hang up immediately if something feels off.
What To Do If You’re Contacted
If you’ve been targeted or have information about the scam, gather any details you can, such as the phone number or the name used and report it to:
Your local law enforcement agency
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at ReportFraud.FTC.gov
The New York State Attorney General’s Office
Tips To Not Get Scammed In New York
How to Spot a Fake Labubu
Gallery Credit: Getty Images/Unsplash
Scam Warning: Never Answer These Area Codes
Gallery Credit: Nick Northern