The Rome Historical Society says one of the city’s historic sites has been vandalized, and a piece of Rome’s past is now missing.

A Piece of Rome’s History Has Disappeared

A bronze plaque marking the Lower Landing, near the intersection of Martin and Mill Streets, has been stolen.

According to the Rome Historical Society, the plaque was more than 100 years old and served as a meaningful reminder of the area’s deep historical roots.

It wasn’t just a marker, it told the story of where Rome began.

The Lower Landings Significance

The Lower Landing is a significant location tied to what was known as the “Great Carry”, a critical route connecting the Mohawk River to Wood Creek.

This path was used for generations.

From the Haudenosaunee, the original caretakers of the land… to early traders and trappers… to British forces during their attempts to capture Fort Stanwix, this exact location played a role in shaping the region’s history.

In many ways, the story of this site is the story of Rome itself.

A Simple Request: Bring It Back

The Historical Society says if the plaque is returned to its rightful place, unharmed, no further action will be taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rome Police Department at (315) 339-7780.

15 Ways to Avoid Falling Victim to Crimes of Opportunity Protecting your valuables is often a matter of being aware of potential risks. These tips could help save you from what police call crimes of opportunity. Gallery Credit: Cindy Campbell