If you’ve ever skipped a doctor’s appointment or cancelled last minute, this is something you’ll want to know.

Rome Health has announced a new appointment attendance policy that could mean fees for no-shows and late cancellations, starting May 1, 2026.

The change is aimed at improving access to care, something that’s been a growing challenge across healthcare systems.

Why The Policy Is Changing

Missed appointments don’t just affect one patient, they impact everyone.

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According to Rome Health, when someone doesn’t show up or cancels too late, that time slot often can’t be filled. That means other patients who need care may have to wait longer.

This new policy is designed to encourage patients to give proper notice so appointments can be offered to others.

What Counts as a No-Show?

Under the new rules, it’s not just skipping an appointment entirely.

Arriving more than 15 minutes late will now be considered a no-show

Cancelling without enough notice may also result in a fee

New Fees for Missed or Late-Cancelled Appointments

If a patient fails to cancel an appointment, within 24 hours, a $25 fee will be billed. This applies to most standard outpatient appointments, including:

Primary care (adult and pediatric)

Specialty visits like neurology, OB/GYN, orthopedics, and more

Therapy appointments (physical, occupational, speech)

Medical imaging

Wound care and cardiopulmonary services

To avoid a $100 fee, patients must cancel 7-Days in advance for more complex procedures which require planning, staffing, or equipment. These include:

Surgical procedures

Endoscopy

Sleep studies

Cardiac testing

Certain imaging procedures

MRIs

Repeat No-Shows Could Have Bigger Consequences

Beyond fees, repeated missed appointments could impact your ability to receive care.

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Three missed office visits within six months could lead to being discharged from the practice. Missing three procedures or specialized appointments means you’ll need a new order from your provider before rescheduling.

What Patients Should Do

If you need to cancel or reschedule, do it as early as possible.

Even a quick call can open that appointment time for someone else who may be waiting. With demand for healthcare continuing to rise, Rome Health says these updates will help ensure more patients can get the care they need, when they need it.