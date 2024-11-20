Saratoga Springs, NY, is already lining up quite the summer concert series, and the latest artist announcement is no exception.

Rod Stewart at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sir Rod Stewart will stop at the Broadview Stage at SPAC (Saratoga Performing Arts Center) on July 15, 2025. This one-night performance is part of Stewart’s highly anticipated One Last Time farewell tour.

Known for his unmistakable voice and decades of chart-topping hits, the two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee brings an evening of iconic music to fans in the Capital Region. From classics like Maggie May, Forever Young, and Do Ya Think I’m Sexy to heartfelt ballads such as Have I Told You Lately, Stewart’s setlist promises an unforgettable journey through his timeless catalog.

Cheap Trick Joins One Last Time Farewell Tour

Joining Stewart is the legendary band Cheap Trick, famous for hits like I Want You to Want Me and Surrender.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets go on sale Friday, November 22, at 10 a.m. through Live Nation. With high demand expected, fans are encouraged to act quickly to secure their seats.

This Saratoga Springs concert is Stewart’s only New York stop on the tour, making it a must-see event for music lovers in the region.

Rod Stewart Tour Dates:

March 7 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX

June 14 — Lake Tahoe, NV @ Outdoor Arena at Harveys

June 15 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amp

July 8 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

July 11 — Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

July 12 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

July 15 — Saratoga Springs NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

July 19 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 22 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 25 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 26 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 29 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

August 1 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 2 — Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater

August 5 — Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

August 8 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 9 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

