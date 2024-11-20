Rod Stewart’s Farewell Concert Hits Upstate New York
Saratoga Springs, NY, is already lining up quite the summer concert series, and the latest artist announcement is no exception.
Rod Stewart at Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sir Rod Stewart will stop at the Broadview Stage at SPAC (Saratoga Performing Arts Center) on July 15, 2025. This one-night performance is part of Stewart’s highly anticipated One Last Time farewell tour.
Known for his unmistakable voice and decades of chart-topping hits, the two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee brings an evening of iconic music to fans in the Capital Region. From classics like Maggie May, Forever Young, and Do Ya Think I’m Sexy to heartfelt ballads such as Have I Told You Lately, Stewart’s setlist promises an unforgettable journey through his timeless catalog.
Cheap Trick Joins One Last Time Farewell Tour
Joining Stewart is the legendary band Cheap Trick, famous for hits like I Want You to Want Me and Surrender.
The concert begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets go on sale Friday, November 22, at 10 a.m. through Live Nation. With high demand expected, fans are encouraged to act quickly to secure their seats.
This Saratoga Springs concert is Stewart’s only New York stop on the tour, making it a must-see event for music lovers in the region.
Rod Stewart Tour Dates:
March 7 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX
June 14 — Lake Tahoe, NV @ Outdoor Arena at Harveys
June 15 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amp
July 8 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
July 11 — Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion
July 12 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
July 15 — Saratoga Springs NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
July 19 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 22 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 25 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
July 26 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 29 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
August 1 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
August 2 — Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater
August 5 — Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater
August 8 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
August 9 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
10 Most Expensive Places To Live In New York
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
You Can Now Buy A Waterfall In Upstate New York
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler