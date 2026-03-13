A former public-school teacher has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges tied to an alleged prostitution operation that investigators say was run out of his home.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York announced that 66-year-old Eric Simpson of Macedon has been charged with using interstate facilities to promote and manage a prostitution enterprise.

If convicted, Simpson could face up to five years in prison.

Allegations Span Several Years

According to federal prosecutors, Simpson, who was recently a teacher in Rochester, allegedly operated the prostitution enterprise from his residence on Canandaigua Road in Macedon between 2021 and December 2025.

According to the indictment, Simpson promoted the gatherings through emails sent to potential attendees. Those emails allegedly included how many women would be present and some of their names, the cover charge to attend and where guests should park to be inconspicuous. Customers were also reportedly instructed to negotiate “donations” directly with the women described as dancers.

Federal authorities allege Simpson allowed commercial sex workers to use his home to meet with clients, even when he was not present. Investigators say he also used the internet to advertise which workers were available and what services they would perform.

Simpson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

