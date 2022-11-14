Take A Sweet Trip To Rochester New York To Check Out A Holiday Classic
Looking to take a pretty sweet road trip this Christmas season in New York? Skip the Big Apple and head down the thruway to Rochester.
You can step into gingerbread house heaven this Christmas season and see amazing displays of confectionary creativity at the Eastman Museum in Rochester. It's the annual Sweet Creations Gingerbread Display running through January 1st 2023.
Dozens of cleverly designed and deliciously decorated gingerbread houses fill the mansion. This beloved holiday tradition provides a visual and aromatic treat for visitors of all ages."
We have some amazing photos from years past when you keep scrolling.
What's really cool is that ALL of the gingerbread creations are available in an online silent auction. Why bake one this year, when you can simply buy one? You can learn more online here.
Eastman Museum is located at 900 East Avenue in Rochester. Learn more at Eastman.org.
Take a look at these stunning gingerbread creations, past and present, and all the intricate details. Thanks to John Kucko Digital for providing some of the pictures. You can also check out the 2021 Finger Lakes Region Calendar, filled with Kucko's best shots of the region.
