11-Year-Old Boy That Stole Car and Hit Woman in New York Won’t Be Charged

Emergency responders transported a woman to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a stolen car driven by an 11-year-old.

The accident happened around 8:20 p.m. in Rochester when the 2017 Hyundai reported stolen from Henrietta, hit a 34-year-old woman as she was crossing the street.

11-Year-Old Boy Driving Stolen Car Hits Pedestrian in Upstate NY

Due to his age, the boy could not be charged with a crime. Instead, officers released him to his parents and referred him to the Monroe County Family Support Center for further intervention.

Law enforcement did not disclose the names of the child or the pedestrian. It remains unclear whether the boy stole the vehicle himself or if others were involved in the incident.

