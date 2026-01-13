In an unusual coincidence during jury selection for the second Marcy Correctional Facility trial, a man previously acquitted in the first case was briefly included in the jury pool before being dismissed.

At the start of proceedings Monday, Judge Robert Bauer noted in open court that Mathew Galliher was among the potential jurors called for the trial. He was quickly excused before entering the courtroom.

Trial Centers on Death of Inmate Robert Brooks

The trial focuses on Michael Fisher, who is charged with manslaughter in connection with the 2023 death of inmate Robert Brooks at Marcy Correctional Facility. Prosecutors allege Fisher failed to intervene during an assault on Brooks in the prison infirmary.

Fisher has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Jury Selection Designed to Prevent Conflicts of Interest

Jury selection is the standard legal process meant to ensure fairness and impartiality. Potential jurors are questioned by the court, prosecution, and defense to identify any conflicts of interest or prior involvement in a case.

It is common for dozens of people to be dismissed during this phase, particularly in high-profile trials.

Galliher Was Acquitted in First Marcy Prison Trial

Galliher was acquitted in October of both murder and manslaughter charges related to Brooks’ death. Nicholas Kieffer was also acquitted during the same trial.

Another former officer, David Kingsley, was convicted of murder, while several others accepted plea agreements, many of which included prison sentences.

Jury Selected, Testimony Expected to Begin Tuesday

Jury selection in Fisher’s case concluded after two rounds, resulting in seven women and five men, along with two alternates. Opening testimony is expected to begin today.

