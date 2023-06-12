This Beautiful Small Town Is The Absolute Richest In New York

No one has to tell you that there is a lot of money floating around in many parts of New York State. One street in New York city is the diamond capital of the world. When you hear about the richest small town in New York, your jaw will drop just a little bit.

When you think of richest locations in the country your brain probably already thinks of places like San Francisco, New York and Beverly Hills. might come to mind. According to GOBankingRates though, prosperity and affluence aren’t only thriving among the glitz and glamour of big cities. Wealth can be found in some of the smallest communities and small towns across the country. And for some, living in a small town can be the best financial decision ever.

Where Is New York State's Richest Small Town?

GoBankingRates decided to put together a list of the richest small town in each state of our country:

In this study, GOBankingRates analyzed U.S. Census Bureau income data in locations in every state with 500 to 15,000 households to determine the wealthiest small towns in America, and they are ranked here from lowest to highest income. Alaska is not included because of a lack of sufficient data."

So who got the honors for New York? That would be Flower Hill. The study found that the Median Income in Flower Hill is $246,533.

Where In The World Is Flower Hill?

Flower Hill is a village in Nassau County, on the North Shore of Long Island, in New York.

Flower Hill is the best Village in New York State with access to North and South Shore beaches, easy access to New York City, and a community that truly cares for one another. We have wonderful businesses and restaurants you can take advantage of, as well as a world class hospital."

The population was 4,794 at the 2020 census. Some former famous residents include Perry Como, Carson Daly, and Mike Francesca. You can read more about the village online here.

