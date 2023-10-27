The Richest Small Town In New York Is No Where Near Upstate

When you think of rich small towns in New York State, you probably automatically assume rich towns in Upstate. However, we are nowhere near the richest small town in the state.

New York State is home to the 5th richest small town in all of America. GOBankingRates ranked "The Richest Small Town in Every State" across America:

GOBankingRates analyzed U.S. Census Bureau income data in locations in every state with 500 to 15,000 households to determine the wealthiest small towns in America, and they are ranked here from lowest to highest income. Alaska is not included because of a lack of sufficient data.

Where Is New York State's Richest Small Town?

Based off of these results, where in New York State can you find the richest small town? The answer- Flower Hill:

New York: Flower Hill

Median Income: $246,533"

With roots dating back to the 17th century, Flower Hill has a wealth of heritage that is carefully preserved in its colonial-era homes and landmarks. One big example to see is the historic Roslyn Grist Mill. Residents and tourists are often drawn to these historical treasures, making Flower Hill a hub for those with an appreciation for the past.

Flower Hill's stunning natural beauty contributes to its richness. The town is graced with lush, tree-lined streets, verdant parks, and proximity to the Long Island Sound, providing an idyllic backdrop for outdoor enthusiasts. The town's commitment to maintaining green spaces and community gardens fosters a sense of tranquility and well-being among its residents, creating a harmonious balance between urban conveniences and natural serenity. Flower Hill's close-knit community is the heartbeat of its richness. Residents take pride in the strong sense of unity and camaraderie that defines the town.

Learn more about Flower Hill online here.

