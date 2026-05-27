There’s something about those old-school Pizza Huts that just brings ya back. The red cups. The checkered tablecloths. The dim Tiffany-style lamps. The feeling that Friday night meant pizza, soda, and maybe a few quarters spent on arcade games while your parents waited for the breadsticks to hit the table.

Now, that nostalgia is officially making a comeback in New York.

Pizza Hut is bringing back its iconic retro look at select locations across the country as part of its new “Pizza Hut Classic” concept, and two Upstate New York restaurants made the list.

These Upstate NY Pizza Hut Locations Are Going Full Retro

The locations in Ogdensburg and Carthage are now officially considered Pizza Hut Classic restaurants, complete with the throwback red roof style and all the little details people still weirdly (and passionately) remember from the ‘80s and ‘90s.

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They join an existing classic-style location in Potsdam that already embraced the retro throwback look.

Why is Pizza Hut Classic Different?

We’re talking:

Red plastic cups

Vinyl booths

Checkered tablecloths

Retro lighting

Arcade games

Basically the exact Pizza Hut your childhood brain remembers

According to the company, families are actually traveling from neighboring towns and even neighboring states just to experience the nostalgia again.

Why Nostalgia-Themed Restaurants Are Suddenly Everywhere

There’s a reason brands are leaning hard into comfort and nostalgia right now. Everything feels stressful and expensive lately, and people are craving familiar experiences that remind them of simpler times. Apparently even pizza chains know we all need a little emotional support pepperoni.

Reports show nostalgia marketing has become incredibly effective, especially with Millennials and Gen Z. Other chains have been doing the same thing lately too, from McDonald's bringing back retro Happy Meal toys to Taco Bell reviving older menu favorites.

Pizza Hut Is Also Bringing Back the Famous Book It! Program

Meanwhile, Pizza Hut is also bringing back its “Book It!” reading program this summer. Kids in Pre-K through 6th grade who meet reading goals can earn a free Personal Pan Pizza at participating locations.

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Between the red cups and the personal pan pizzas, this whole thing feels like stepping directly back into 1994.

Retro Pizza Hut Features Making A Comeback Retro Pizza Huts are making a comeback with red roof buildings, salad bars, Tiffany-style lamps and even Pac-Man machines as operators revive the chain’s nostalgic dine-in experience. Gallery Credit: CBS19 Youtube

Used to Be a Pizza Hut Check out these former West Michigan Pizza Hut locations that have been given a second life! Gallery Credit: Google Street View



