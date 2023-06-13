Rest: The 7 Kinds You Actually Need to Thrive

Did you know that there are more kinds of rest than just sleep? Why, yes. Yes, there are. And according to Medical doctor and author, Dr. Saundra-Dalton-Smith who did a whole TED talk on the subject-- there are 7 different types of rest everyone needs to stay, healthy, happy enough to not sleep on their feet. In fact, according to Psychology Today writer Claudia Skowron MS, LCPC, CADC, who wrote this article:

Exhaustion is a serious concern for too many of us, and unfortunately, sleep alone doesn’t fix the issue. In fact, only focusing on sleep may increase burnout because other key areas of rest have not been attended to.

What Are the 7 Different Kinds of Rest?

In her book Sacred Rest: Recover Your Life, Renew Your Energy, Restore Your Sanity, Dr. Dalton-Smith writes that the seven types of rest are as follows:

1. Physical rest

Passive physical rest includes sleeping and napping, while active physical rest means restorative activities such as yoga, stretching and massage therapy that help improve the body’s circulation and flexibility.

2. Mental rest

Mental Rest is "clearing the mind and reducing mental clutter." To do this, Dalton-Smith suggests:

Schedule short breaks to occur every two hours throughout your workday; these breaks can remind you to slow down. You might also keep a notepad by the bed to jot down any nagging thoughts that would keep you awake.

3. Sensory rest

Sensory Rest is "reducing the stimulation from noise, light, and screens." Dalton-Smith suggests:

Closing your eyes for a minute in the middle of the day, as well as intentionally unplugging from electronics at the end of every day.

4. Emotional rest

Means having the time and space to freely express your feelings and cut back on people pleasing. Emotional rest also requires the courage to be authentic. An emotionally rested person can answer the question “How are you today?” with a truthful “I’m not okay” — and then go on to share some hard things that otherwise go unsaid.

5. Social rest

Understanding the limits of our "social battery" can help us realize when we need to recharge.

6. Creative rest

This type of rest is especially important for anyone who must solve problems or brainstorm new ideas. Creative rest reawakens the awe and wonder inside each of us.

7. Spiritual rest

Is the ability to connect beyond the physical and mental and feel a deep sense of belonging, love, acceptance and purpose...add prayer, meditation or community involvement to your daily routine.

