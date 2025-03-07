It&#8217;s Pothole Season in New York: How to Easily Report Them

It’s Pothole Season in New York: How to Easily Report Them

Canva/TSM

New York’s roads take a beating year-round from sun, rain, sleet, snow, and ice. With the constant freeze-thaw cycle and heavy traffic, potholes form quickly and turn once-smooth streets into a bumpy obstacle course. Fortunately, New Yorkers can take action to help improve road conditions by reporting potholes to the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT).

How to Report a Pothole in New York

If you encounter a pothole on a state highway or the Thruway, you can report it by calling the NYSDOT’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-POTHOLE (1-800-768-4653). This service is available 24/7, and your report will be forwarded to the appropriate regional NYSDOT or Thruway personnel for repair.

What Information to Provide

To get a quick and accurate response, be prepared to share the following details:

  • The community or county where the pothole is located
  • The state route or interstate number
  • The closest reference marker and exit numbers
  • The direction of travel (northbound, southbound, etc.)
  • The nearest landmark or crossroad

Then, if you want to be notified when the pothole is repaired, you can also give your name and contact information.

Read More: New York Rethinks Using Weed Smell for Traffic Stops

What Roads Are Covered?

The 1-800-POTHOLE hotline applies to state highways and the Thruway. It does not cover roads in New York City, privately owned roads, or those maintained by local cities, towns, or villages. If the pothole is on a local road, you may need to contact your county or city’s public works department instead.

Why Do Potholes Form?

Potholes are caused when water seeps into cracks in the pavement and freezes. As the ice expands, it weakens the road surface, eventually leading to cracks and holes. Traffic and weather changes accelerate the damage, making potholes worse over time.

How Are Potholes Repaired?

During the winter, NYSDOT crews use asphalt cold-patch mixtures for temporary fixes. In warmer months, permanent pavement repairs are made. If you see road work crews fixing potholes, slow down—speeding fines are doubled in work zones to protect workers.

The Most Deadly and Dangerous Places in New York

We all know New York has no shortage of stunning natural landscapes and thrilling adventures, but some of those jaw-dropping spots come with a serious warning label. Whether you're a hiker, a road-tripper, or someone looking for a day of exploration, it’s important to stay aware of where things can get dangerous. From waterfalls with unseen ledges to treacherous hiking trails, here’s a roundup of the most dangerous places in New York.

10 Most Common Traffic Violations In New York State

Traffic tickets can be annoying. Also, keep in mind that traffic tickets can carry fines and points on your driving record. Here's a look at the 10 most common traffic violations in all of New York State thanks to CDH Law PLLC.

Gallery Credit: Kaylin

8 Of The Most Haunted Bridges In New York State

New York State has several haunted bridges, each with its own ghostly tales and legends. Here are 8 haunted bridges across the Empire State.

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Filed Under: winter, spring, new york, potholes
Categories: This And That, Utica-Rome News, Weather

More From 96.9 WOUR