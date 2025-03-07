New York’s roads take a beating year-round from sun, rain, sleet, snow, and ice. With the constant freeze-thaw cycle and heavy traffic, potholes form quickly and turn once-smooth streets into a bumpy obstacle course. Fortunately, New Yorkers can take action to help improve road conditions by reporting potholes to the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT).

How to Report a Pothole in New York

If you encounter a pothole on a state highway or the Thruway, you can report it by calling the NYSDOT’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-POTHOLE (1-800-768-4653). This service is available 24/7, and your report will be forwarded to the appropriate regional NYSDOT or Thruway personnel for repair.

What Information to Provide

To get a quick and accurate response, be prepared to share the following details:

The community or county where the pothole is located

The state route or interstate number

The closest reference marker and exit numbers

The direction of travel (northbound, southbound, etc.)

The nearest landmark or crossroad

Then, if you want to be notified when the pothole is repaired, you can also give your name and contact information.