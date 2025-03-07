It’s Pothole Season in New York: How to Easily Report Them
New York’s roads take a beating year-round from sun, rain, sleet, snow, and ice. With the constant freeze-thaw cycle and heavy traffic, potholes form quickly and turn once-smooth streets into a bumpy obstacle course. Fortunately, New Yorkers can take action to help improve road conditions by reporting potholes to the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT).
How to Report a Pothole in New York
If you encounter a pothole on a state highway or the Thruway, you can report it by calling the NYSDOT’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-POTHOLE (1-800-768-4653). This service is available 24/7, and your report will be forwarded to the appropriate regional NYSDOT or Thruway personnel for repair.
What Information to Provide
To get a quick and accurate response, be prepared to share the following details:
- The community or county where the pothole is located
- The state route or interstate number
- The closest reference marker and exit numbers
- The direction of travel (northbound, southbound, etc.)
- The nearest landmark or crossroad
Then, if you want to be notified when the pothole is repaired, you can also give your name and contact information.
What Roads Are Covered?
The 1-800-POTHOLE hotline applies to state highways and the Thruway. It does not cover roads in New York City, privately owned roads, or those maintained by local cities, towns, or villages. If the pothole is on a local road, you may need to contact your county or city’s public works department instead.
Why Do Potholes Form?
Potholes are caused when water seeps into cracks in the pavement and freezes. As the ice expands, it weakens the road surface, eventually leading to cracks and holes. Traffic and weather changes accelerate the damage, making potholes worse over time.
How Are Potholes Repaired?
During the winter, NYSDOT crews use asphalt cold-patch mixtures for temporary fixes. In warmer months, permanent pavement repairs are made. If you see road work crews fixing potholes, slow down—speeding fines are doubled in work zones to protect workers.
