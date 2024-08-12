Renaissance Fair Returns To Central New York This Fall

Hear ye! Hear ye! After a 10 year break, a Renaissance Fair is returning to Rome.

After 10 years a Renaissance Fair is returning to the Rome Art and Community Center on Saturday September 28th and Sunday September 29th. It's called the Royalty and Rogues Festival.

Aye! There be Kings, Queens, Princes, Princesses, Lords, Ladies and Knights of the Realm rubbing shoulders with Pirates, Privateers, Wenches, Gypsies and Rogues to gather together on the lands for a grand time with the cream and the dregs o' the crew. Avast! There will be regal entertainment by performers of greatness, with grand feasting, drinking, and much merriment to be had by all."

Prepare to be enchanted as Kings, Queens, Princes, Princesses, Lords, Ladies, and Knights of the Realm rub shoulders with Pirates, Privateers, Wenches, Gypsies, and Rogues. The festival promises all sorts of family entertainment from performers, complete with grand feasting, drinking, and more.

Feast on specialty food from local chefs and brew, wine and mead from the 16 Stone Beer Brigantine. Minstrels and bards, singing pirates and dancers all there for your enjoyment. Fighting knights, magical slight o' hand, dancing lads and lasses, music, music, music and so much more!"

In the Medieval Meadow, steadfast knights will clash in thrilling combat, while guests can feast on specialty foods from local chefs and enjoy brews, wine, and mead. Admission is just $5 for teenagers and adults, with children 10 years and under free when accompanied by an adult. Service dogs are welcome. If you need more info, you can find it out online here.

Tour New York Renaissance Faire The New York Renaissance Faire is one of the Hudson Valley's most favorite Summer traditions. The excitement can not be captured in pictures but these photos will at least give you some idea of what to expect. Lords, Ladies and merriment of all kinds awaits for the person who attends this festival of fun and frolic as you can see in these photos taken by Hudson Valley photographer Chuck Merrihew. Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn