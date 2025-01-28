Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women, yet many remain unaware of its dangers. That’s why each February, the American Heart Association and Lite 98.7 team up to fight against heart disease through its impactful Go Red for Women campaign.

The goal: raise awareness, empower women with preventative knowledge, and inspire meaningful action to save lives.

Why Go Red?

Go Red for Women shines a light on women’s heart health and seeks to drive change globally. Heart disease affects millions of women, with more than 80% of cardiac events being preventable. Through education, lifestyle changes, and increased awareness, we can reduce its devastating impact.

How You Can Get Involved

Local businesses, organizations, and individuals are invited to "Glow Red" by:

Wearing Red: Encourage employees to dress in red to show solidarity.

Encourage employees to dress in red to show solidarity. Lighting Up Red: Use red floodlights, Christmas lights, or red bulbs to illuminate workplaces, buildings, and landmarks.

Use red floodlights, Christmas lights, or red bulbs to illuminate workplaces, buildings, and landmarks. Share educational resources and heart-healthy tips with friends, family, and colleagues.

For more information and to register your business, contact Meagan at Townsquare Media at 315-768-9500.

Heart Disease in Women: What You Need to Know

The statistics around heart disease are staggering, but knowledge is power:

Heart disease is the number one killer of women, claiming more lives each year than all cancers combined.

claiming more lives each year than all cancers combined. Over 80% of cardiac events are preventable through simple lifestyle changes, such as maintaining a healthy diet, exercising, and managing stress.

through simple lifestyle changes, such as maintaining a healthy diet, exercising, and managing stress. Women often experience unique symptoms of heart disease, such as fatigue, nausea, and jaw pain, making awareness critical to early detection.

For tips on reducing your risk and understanding the warning signs, visit GoRedForWomen.org.

Read More: 10 Winter Car Essentials Every New York Driver Needs

Thank You, Central New York!

]Thank you to the local businesses that have already committed to the Go Red movement. Whether lighting up buildings or encouraging employees to wear red each act is making a difference for women’s heart health.

A&P Master Images

Adirondack Bank

Collis

The Community Foundation

Conmed Corp

Fit Body Bootcamp

Munson William Proctor Arts

Seneca Wine & Liquor

Standard Heating

Townsquare Media Utica/Rome

Join the Movement

Don’t miss the chance to join us this February. Together, we can create a ripple effect of awareness, education, and advocacy to save lives. Let’s show that Central New York has a big heart when it comes to women’s health.

Ten Tips From the American Heart Association to Improve Your Cardiovascular Health Maintaining good heart health is so incredibly important to living a long, and healthy life. Keep reading to learn ten tips from the American Heart Association to improve your cardiovascular health. Gallery Credit: Kat Mykals

37 Heartwarming Acts of Kindness to Restore Your Faith in Humanity Here are 35 heartwarming acts of kindness from Central New York angels that'll restore your faith in humanity. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

2024 Heart Run And Walk Photos Residents of Central New York raised record numbers for America's Greatest Heart Run and Walk. Did we catch you on Heart Break Hill?

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler



