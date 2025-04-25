Thinking of Becoming a Volunteer Firefighter? Here’s Your Chance to Suit Up! If you’ve ever considered volunteering with your local fire department, this weekend is the perfect time to find out how you can make it happen. Fire departments across Oneida County and the rest of New York are opening their doors for RecruitNY, a statewide recruitment initiative happening this Saturday, April 26 and Sunday, April 27.

Sponsored by the Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY), RecruitNY gives Central New Yorkers an up-close look at the life-saving work volunteer fire departments do every day and how to become part of it.

What Is RecruitNY?

Since its launch, the RecruitNY campaign has helped thousands of New Yorkers become volunteer firefighters, bringing local departments fresh talent, new energy, and a deeper connection to the communities they serve.

Each year, firehouses across the state host open house events featuring equipment demonstrations, fire safety education, gear displays, and meet-and-greets with local volunteers. It's a unique opportunity to learn about the responsibilities and rewards of joining your neighborhood fire company, no pressure, no obligation.

Local Departments Participating in Oneida County

Several fire departments across Oneida County are holding RecruitNY open houses. Here’s where you can stop in, talk to firefighters, tour the station, and even try on some gear:

Saturday, April 26

Verona Fire Department – 5555 Volunteer Ave, Verona – (315) 363-6009

Durhamville Fire Department – 5305 Church St, Durhamville – (315) 813-1136

Whitesboro Fire Department – 171 Oriskany Blvd, Whitesboro – (315) 736-1238

Remsen Volunteer Fire Dept – 9623 Main St, Remsen – (315) 831-2131

New Hartford Volunteer Fire Department – 4 Oxford Road, New Hartford – (315) 732-1710

Vernon Center Fire Department – 5786 Youngs Rd, Vernon Center – (315) 829-2299

Camden Volunteer Fire Department – 14 Church St, Camden – (315) 245-2200

Sunday, April 27

Woodgate Volunteer Fire Department – 12445 State Route 28, Woodgate – (315) 392-6611

Lake Delta Volunteer Fire Department – 8508 Elmer Hill Rd, Rome – (315) 337-2809

Oriskany Volunteer Fire Dept – 708 Utica St, Oriskany – (315) 736-3221

Lee Center Fire Department Inc. – 5643 Stokes-Lee Center Rd, Lee Center – (315) 337-5929

Each department will offer something a little different. Some may feature family-friendly activities, while others will focus on equipment demonstrations or application assistance. Regardless of where you go, it’s a great chance to ask questions, tour the facilities, and get a feel for the vital work these departments do.

Why Now Is the Time to Join

New York relies heavily on volunteer firefighters, especially in rural and suburban areas like Central New York. These men and women are first responders during house fires, medical emergencies, car accidents, and natural disasters.

With many departments facing declining membership and increased demand, the need for new recruits has never been greater. Throughout the year, FASNY provides a wide range of support to new and prospective volunteers, including:

Training Resources

Scholarship Programs

Recruitment Materials for Departments

Public Safety Education

Find the participating firehouse closest to you, bring your questions, and take the first step toward becoming a hometown hero.

To learn more about RecruitNY, visit www.recruitny.org.

