New York drivers love to add personality to their cars, whether it’s a lucky charm, air freshener, or graduation tassel hanging from the rearview mirror. But did you know that this little decoration could land you a ticket? That’s right—hanging objects from your rearview mirror is illegal in New York and could even impact your safety on the road.

Why Is It Illegal to Hang Things From Your Rearview Mirror in New York?

The primary reason behind this law is driver visibility. Anything hanging from the rearview mirror can obstruct your view of the road, pedestrians, cyclists, and even unexpected hazards like potholes or reckless drivers.

What Does New York Law Say?

New York Vehicle and Traffic Law (VTL) Section 375(30) states that drivers are not allowed to place or suspend anything that obstructs their clear view of the road. That includes items like:

Air fresheners

Parking permits

Religious ornaments

Fuzzy dice

Graduation tassels

What Are the Penalties for Violating This Law?

If you get caught with something hanging from your rearview mirror, you could face a traffic citation and a fine. While the fine may not be huge, it could add points to your license, leading to increased insurance rates. Even more concerning, if you're involved in an accident and it's determined that a mirror obstruction contributed to the crash, you could be held legally liable.

New York Isn't Alone—Other States With Similar Laws

New York isn’t the only state where hanging items from the rearview mirror is illegal. Other states enforcing similar laws include:

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

Illinois

Minnesota

California

Texas

Is There a Safe Alternative?

If you need to keep an air freshener or parking permit in your car, consider placing it in a less obstructive spot, like your dashboard or sun visor. Many drivers opt for vent clip air fresheners instead of hanging ones.

