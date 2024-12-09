Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert Issued in Central New York

A missing vulnerable adult alert has been issued this morning for Ralph W. Compton, a 70-year-old missing vulnerable adult with dementia, who may require medical attention.

Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert Issued for 70-Year-Old Ralph W. Compton

Ralph was last seen on Sunday, December 8, at 9:45 PM on Peck Road in Salisbury, Herkimer County, New York. He was driving a grey 2008 Honda Accord with New York license plate ART-1125.

Ralph is described as a White male, approximately 5’10” tall and weighing 198 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy jacket, a navy long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and grey hiking shoes.

If you have seen Ralph W. Compton, his vehicle, or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the New York State Police in Herkimer at (315) 366-6000 or call 911 immediately.

