Putin Threatens 14 US Targets With Nukes- Are Any In New York?

Last week Vladimir Putin gave his Russian State of the Union address and alleged that the United States was getting ready to strike Russian territory. Would Putin attack New York State?

According to The Express, during his State of the Union address Putin claimed NATO and the US are preparing to "strike Russian territory".

“In a message to Western nations who may be considering sending troops into Ukraine, Putin said: "They need to understand we too have weapons that can strike targets on their territory," and threatened a "conflict with the use of nuclear arms and consequently the destruction of civilization".” He added: "They must realize that we also have weapons that can hit targets on their territory. All this really threatens a conflict with the use of nuclear weapons and the destruction of civilization. Don't they get that?"

The article goes on to mention that Putin is claiming that his new RS-28 Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile is ready for the Russian military to use. The Express also provided a map that shows the 14 locations in the US Russia would likely target in a nuclear war.

Is New York State On That List?

Here's the list from The Express:

The Pentagon

Washington, DC.

Naval Station Norfolk

The US and the world's largest Navy base, located in Norfolk, Virginia.

Comfort Suites Kings Bay Naval Base Area

Located in Camden County, Georgia.

Barksdale Air Force Base

In Bossier Parish, Louisiana. The base is home to the US' 2nd Bomb Wing.

Whiteman Air Force Base

Located near Knob Noster, Missouri.

United States Strategic Command

It is responsible for the US' nuclear deterrence and cyber defense among other key roles. This is located in Omaha, NE.

VLF Array Lualualei

A facility in Lualualei, Hawaii.

Kirtland Air Force Base

Albuquerque, New Mexico.

21st Force Support Squadron

Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado.

Warren Air Force Base

An Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Minot Air Force Base

Based in Minot, North Dakota.

Hill Air Force Base

Located in Davis County, Utah.

Malmstrom Air Force Base

Located in Cascade County, Montana.

Naval Radio Station Jim Creek

based near Oso, Washington.

From this list, New York doesn't appear to be a target. You can follow the news from WIBX to learn more.

