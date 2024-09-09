Puppy Pals Live Brings Howling Good Time To Central New York

If you remember watching rescued dogs perform spectacular stunts and breathtaking feats on America's Got Talent, the show Puppy Pals Live is coming to Central New York.

Puppy Pals is a family fun action-packed show where adopted and rescued dogs perform spectacular stunts and breathtaking feats. It's all coming to the Rome Capitol Theatre on Saturday November 9th:

Watch as we lead the puppies and audience through challenging and comical tricks as the pooches show everyone who is really boss! Full of surprises and laugh-out-loud canine comedy this performance appeals to children of all ages."

Puppy Pals is not your ordinary dog act, in fact, their unique and creative style earned them a top quarterfinal spot on Season 15 of America's Got Talent. The show features the world’s most elite dogs performing crazy fun stunts.

From shelters to showbiz, these pooches perform spectacular stunts and breathtaking feats like climbing a ladder, jumping rope, and even a BACKFLIP! Expect the unexpected! Full of surprises and laugh-out-loud canine comedy"

Tickets range in price between $15 - $30. You can find the pricing and seating online here.

One online review gives you an in-depth review of the show:

These dogs are on a whole other level. I mean, Cash drives a car, for dog’s sake. He actually steers it, paws on the steering wheel and everything. He also clambers up a Ninja Warrior-style double ladder and leaps from ledges high enough that you almost feel bad for the little guy."

You can read the full review online here.

