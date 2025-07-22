Picture this: the air is still sticky with late-summer heat, but you’re holding an iced cup of pure autumn magic. Cinnamon and nutmeg swirl with creamy pumpkin goodness. That first sip of a Pumpkin Spice Latte is more than a drink. It’s the unofficial signal that cozy sweaters, crunchy leaves, and candlelit nights are just around the corner.

Even though fall isn’t here yet, Starbucks is already leaning all the way into PSL season.

And it’s not just the classic PSL coming back. The beloved Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is returning, alongside the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai and the nutty, sweet Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte. Starbucks is also adding a new Pecan Cortado to the lineup.

For those who like to bring the autumn vibes home, Starbucks’ fall-flavored coffees and creamers are already stocked online and in grocery stores across New York. We’re talking Pumpkin Spice, Fall Blend, Smoked Butterscotch, Maple Pecan Latte inspired creamers, and even ready-to-drink Pumpkin Spice Iced Espresso and Frappuccino bottles. Basically, your entire kitchen can smell like October starting now.

When Does the Pumpkin Spice Latte Return?

So when can you finally waltz into your favorite Starbucks and say, “One PSL, please”? Mark your calendar. The Pumpkin Spice Latte officially returns on August 26. Yep, nearly a whole month before fall even begins.

Dunkin' hasn't announced the official return date for their pumpkin drinks, but it usually battles Starbucks to be first. They did announce the Pumpkin Munckin Coffee Creamer is back this year. And it's in stores now,

The History of the Pumpkin Spice

Starbucks first debuted the Pumpkin Spice Latte back in 2003, and two decades later it’s still their most popular seasonal drink. Made with real pumpkin, cozy spices, espresso, and steamed milk (or your favorite milk alternative), it’s available hot, iced, or blended because sometimes you want autumn, but your AC is still blasting.

So whether you’re ready to dive headfirst into pumpkin season or just need a small taste of fall before it arrives, the wait is almost over. Grab your favorite scarf, even if it’s 80 degrees out. Pumpkin spice is back, New York. Well. Soon.

