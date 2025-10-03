It's pumpkin season in Central New York! The leaves are changing to red and gold, and the air smells crisp. You spent the day combing through pumpkin after pumpkin at a local pumpkin patch like Pumpkin Junction in Sauquoit or North Star Orchards in Westmoreland.

Everyone has picked out their biggest, most perfect pumpkin. Now comes the "fun" part. If you’ve ever carved a pumpkin, you know the drill: sticky hands, stringy mess, and what feels like an endless workout with a spoon. It’s the one part of the tradition no one actually looks forward to.

And let’s be honest, scooping out pumpkin guts is the least fun part of carving pumpkins. Enter a viral tip from Babs at Brunch With Babs: ditch the spoon and use a hand mixer instead. Yes, the same one you use for cookies. It’s a tip that's about to change your life forever.

The Hack That’s Changing Pumpkin Season

First, Babs suggests carving the pumpkin from the bottom. Then, instead of scraping endlessly, pop a hand mixer inside your pumpkin and let the beaters do the heavy lifting. In just a few minutes, all those stringy insides loosen right off the walls, leaving you with a cleaner, smoother pumpkin that’s ready to carve. It’s faster, less messy, and it even helps your jack-o’-lantern glow brighter on those crisp CNY nights.

How to Carve Your Pumpkin With A Handmixer

Cut your pumpkin open Place your hand mixer inside and run it on low to medium speed. Scoop out the loosened seeds and guts. No arm workout required. Carve your masterpiece and set it out for Utica’s trick-or-treaters to admire.

Why You'll Love It

Between school events, fall festivals, and hayrides, carving time is limited. This hack saves precious minutes, especially when the kids are "too tired" to do the work and it's left to mom.

This year, when the pumpkins come home from local patches, grab your mixer and give this hack a try, You’ll never carve the old-fashioned way again.

