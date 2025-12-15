If you’ve ever looked at your PTO balance and thought, that’s not enough, you’re not alone. The good news? With a little strategic planning around federal holidays, Central New Yorkers can seriously stretch their vacation time in 2026, turning about 17 PTO days into nearly 50 days off.

The trick is booking time around holidays that already give you long weekends. Here’s how to work the calendar to your advantage next year.

January: Start the Year With a 5-Day Break

Take off: Friday, January 2 and Monday, January 5

By using just two PTO days, you can turn New Year’s Day into a five-day weekend. Not a bad way to ease into winter in Upstate New York.

February: Presidents Day Win

Take off: Friday, February 13

Presidents Day falls on Monday, February 16. Take the Friday before and enjoy a four-day weekend, perfect for a quick winter getaway or staying cozy at home.

May: Memorial Day Stretch

Take off: Friday, May 22

With Memorial Day on Monday, May 25, taking one day off gets you another four-day weekend right as summer starts.

June: Juneteenth Bonus

Take off: Thursday, June 18

Juneteenth falls on Friday, June 19. Taking Thursday off gives you a four-day weekend without using much PTO. Of course, the other option is Monday, June 22, because no one likes an early Monday...right?

July: Fourth of July Jackpot

Take off: Thursday, July 2

With July 4 falling on a Saturday in 2026, many workplaces observe Friday, July 3. Taking Thursday off can turn this into a five-day stretch through Monday, July 6. Or the other option again, is taking off that dreaded Monday instead.

September: Labor Day Classic

Take off: Friday, September 4

Labor Day lands on Monday, September 7. One PTO day = four-day weekend.

October: Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Take off: Friday, October 9

With the holiday on Monday, October 12, this is another easy four-day weekend.

November: Veterans Day + Thanksgiving Combo

Take off: Monday and Tuesday, November 9–10

Veterans Day is Wednesday, November 11. Taking the two days before gives you five straight days off.

Then for Thanksgiving:

Take off: Friday, November 27

That single PTO day turns Thanksgiving into a five-day weekend.

December: The Big One

Take off: Monday–Thursday, December 28–31

With Christmas Day and New Year’s Day bookending the week, taking four PTO days can result in up to 10 consecutive days off... the holy grail of PTO planning.

Why You Should Plan PTO Early

In Central New York, PTO requests around summer, holidays, and school breaks go fast. Planning now gives you a better shot at approval, and more time to actually enjoy it.

Whether you’re booking a trip, planning family time, or just protecting your mental health during a long winter, smart PTO planning can make 2026 feel a whole lot more manageable.

Sometimes, the best vacation isn’t more days off, it’s knowing how to use the ones you already have.

