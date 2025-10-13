No matter where you are in New York, Halloween is all about the spooky lights, creative costumes, and sugar rushes. But while we’re having fun, our furry (and feathered) friends might face more of a nightmare. Between candy bowls, doorbell chaos, and creepy decorations, pets can get stressed or even hurt if we’re not careful. Here’s how to make sure your four-legged family members have a safe and calm Halloween this year.

Halloween Pet Safety Tips Halloween should be fun for the whole family, including the furry, feathered, and wild ones that share our neighborhoods. A little extra caution keeps everyone safe and lets you enjoy the best part: the candy, the costumes, and the community. Gallery Credit: Unsplash/TSM