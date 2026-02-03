For more than 30 years, the First Presbyterian Church of Oneida has helped make prom season brighter for local high school students through its Annual Prom Dress Giveaway. The long-running tradition returns this year with a two-day event focused on making sure every student can feel confident and included on prom night.

Hundreds of Dresses Are Completely Free

Students are invited to browse hundreds of prom and ball dresses in a wide range of styles, colors, and sizes. Accessories including shoes, handbags, and jewelry are also available. Everything is free of charge, and students are encouraged to try on dresses and take home the look that feels right for their big night.

Read More: Little Falls Dads and Daughters Valentines Day Dance

When and Where to Attend

This year’s Prom Dress Giveaway will take place at the Janeth P. Whiting Community Center, located at 211 Stone Street in Oneida:

Friday, February 6 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, February 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

No registration is required, and students from any local school or district are welcome to attend.

