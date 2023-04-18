Programs I&#8217;m Offering When I Outbid Will to Buy Cazenovia College

Programs I’m Offering When I Outbid Will to Buy Cazenovia College

Being new to CNY, I had never heard of Cazenovia College prior to the news breaking that it was for sale.  What a stunningly gorgeous campus. My heart goes out to Cazenovia alumni and the surrounding community as you mourn the loss.

 

Like my colleague from WOUR, I've been curious as to who would buy a 271-acre college campus?

What would be the focus? What of their new mascot? Would it be like Hogwarts, but with 244 acres worth of horse stables and equestrian facilities?

With that said, Will seems to think he has first dibs at buying the college formerly known as Cazenovia. He even went so far as to name it "Cazenovia College of Madness?"

 

Whet?

Clearly, he hasn't truly seen any of these photos.

Does this look like a place that should offer courses like "ADVANCED BIGFOOT HUNTING TECHNIQUES" and "PRO WRESTLING STUDIES"?

Well. Maybe.

Since he asked which courses I'd like to see offered at whichever new college manifests out of the former Cazenovia, I decided to share some of my ideas. Let's start with the name.

I'm thinking Starfolk University has a lovely ring to it. If only because I've already made it up and it's already established as "the onliest on-air school for modern mystics" for some years now.  The bricks and mortar iteration would surely be "wuwu" focused and offer classes that honor the utter gorgeousness that's already been established at the campus.  For example:

Joan of Arc Divine Feminine Equestrian Studies

Meditating for Interdimensional Travel 

Metaphysical Screenwriting for Omniversal TV 

To Be Continued...

