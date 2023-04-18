Programs I’m Offering When I Outbid Will to Buy Cazenovia College

Being new to CNY, I had never heard of Cazenovia College prior to the news breaking that it was for sale. What a stunningly gorgeous campus. My heart goes out to Cazenovia alumni and the surrounding community as you mourn the loss.

buy Cazenovia College A&G Real Estate Partners loading...

Like my colleague from WOUR, I've been curious as to who would buy a 271-acre college campus?

buy Cazenovia College A&G Real Estate Partners loading...

What would be the focus? What of their new mascot? Would it be like Hogwarts, but with 244 acres worth of horse stables and equestrian facilities?

buy Cazenovia College A&G Real Estate Partners loading...

With that said, Will seems to think he has first dibs at buying the college formerly known as Cazenovia. He even went so far as to name it "Cazenovia College of Madness?"

buy Cazenovia College A&G Real Estate Partners loading...

Whet?

Clearly, he hasn't truly seen any of these photos.

buy Cazenovia College A&G Real Estate Partners loading...

Does this look like a place that should offer courses like "ADVANCED BIGFOOT HUNTING TECHNIQUES" and "PRO WRESTLING STUDIES"?

via GIPHY

Well. Maybe.

Since he asked which courses I'd like to see offered at whichever new college manifests out of the former Cazenovia, I decided to share some of my ideas. Let's start with the name.

attachment-Starfolk U loading...

I'm thinking Starfolk University has a lovely ring to it. If only because I've already made it up and it's already established as "the onliest on-air school for modern mystics" for some years now. The bricks and mortar iteration would surely be "wuwu" focused and offer classes that honor the utter gorgeousness that's already been established at the campus. For example:

Joan of Arc Divine Feminine Equestrian Studies

Photo by Pascal Bernardon on Unsplash Photo by Pascal Bernardon on Unsplash loading...

Meditating for Interdimensional Travel

Photo by Toni Reed on Unsplash Photo by Toni Reed on Unsplash loading...

Metaphysical Screenwriting for Omniversal TV

Photo by Patrick Fore on Unsplash Photo by Patrick Fore on Unsplash loading...

To Be Continued...

Take a Look! The 12 Most Stunning College Campuses in Upstate NY Throughout New York State, our college campuses run from the urban blocks-long, wooden and brick ones in New York City, to the sprawling college campuses which dot Upstate New York from the Hudson Valley to Buffalo. We list here the dozen most stunning campuses in Upstate.

The Most Competitive Colleges In New York State