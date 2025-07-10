If you’ve ever wandered through downtown Utica and wondered about that striking building tucked into Bagg Memorial Park, here’s your chance to go inside.

The Oneida County History Center is hosting a special Open House at the Proctor Memorial Building, located at 308 Main Street in the heart of Utica’s historic Bagg Square.

This is one of those events that’ll make you fall in love with local history all over again.

What’s the Big Deal About the Proctor Memorial Building?

Let’s rewind. The Proctor Memorial Building was constructed in 1933 by Maria Proctor, in honor of her husband Thomas Redfield Proctor. It was built on the former site of Bagg’s Hotel, once a major hub of Utica’s early development, and a big piece of our city’s history.

Over the decades, the building has served many roles: from military police headquarters and community clinics, to the Visitor and Convention Bureau, and even a museum operated by the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Today, it stands as a proud symbol of Utica’s deep-rooted past, one that often gets overshadowed by more modern developments in the city.

What to Expect at the Open House

The open house is free and open to all ages, making it the perfect quick stop for history lovers, curious locals, or even families looking for something different to do on a Saturday morning.

Tour the building and learn about its architectural details

and learn about its architectural details Discover the history of Bagg Square , once a hotspot for pivotal moments in Utica’s growth

, once a hotspot for pivotal moments in Utica’s growth Chat with local historians and get an up-close look at one of Utica’s most iconic landmarks

Make a Day of It: Visit the Oneida County Public Market Too

Pro tip: After (or before) your tour, swing by the Oneida County Public Market, just a short walk away. Grab some local produce, treats, or coffee and make a morning of it.

Because nothing says “I’m crushing the weekend” like good food and learning something new about your hometown.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, July 12, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Location: 308 Main Street, Utica, NY (Bagg Memorial Park)

Cost: Free and open to the public

Learn more at oneidacountyhistory.org