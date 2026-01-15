Winter in New York doesn’t have to mean hibernating, and for New Yorkers looking for a reason to plan a long weekend, Pride season is heading straight for the slopes.

From the Catskills to the Adirondacks, several LGBTQ+ Pride ski weekends are returning this winter, and they’re all an easy road trip from Utica and the Mohawk Valley. Think fresh snow and welcoming vibes that go well beyond hot chocolate.

Pride on the Slopes: Winter Getaways Worth the Drive

If you’re craving something different than another weekend scrolling on the couch, these Pride weekends combine outdoor adventure with community, celebration, and some of the best skiing in the Northeast. Whether you ski, snowboard, tube, or just love a good ski hang, there’s something for everyone.

LGBTQ+ Ski & Ride Weekend at Hunter Mountain

January 24–25, 2026

Hunter Mountain kicks things off with a high-energy Pride Ski & Ride Weekend featuring skiing, snowboarding, tubing, and community events. The nearby town of Tannersville adds colorful character, great food, and classic Catskills charm.

