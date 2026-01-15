Winter Pride Weekends Hit the Slopes Across New York
Winter in New York doesn’t have to mean hibernating, and for New Yorkers looking for a reason to plan a long weekend, Pride season is heading straight for the slopes.
From the Catskills to the Adirondacks, several LGBTQ+ Pride ski weekends are returning this winter, and they’re all an easy road trip from Utica and the Mohawk Valley. Think fresh snow and welcoming vibes that go well beyond hot chocolate.
Pride on the Slopes: Winter Getaways Worth the Drive
If you’re craving something different than another weekend scrolling on the couch, these Pride weekends combine outdoor adventure with community, celebration, and some of the best skiing in the Northeast. Whether you ski, snowboard, tube, or just love a good ski hang, there’s something for everyone.
LGBTQ+ Ski & Ride Weekend at Hunter Mountain
January 24–25, 2026
Hunter Mountain kicks things off with a high-energy Pride Ski & Ride Weekend featuring skiing, snowboarding, tubing, and community events. The nearby town of Tannersville adds colorful character, great food, and classic Catskills charm.
Adirondack Winter Pride at Whiteface Mountain
February 27–March 1, 2026
Set in postcard-perfect Lake Placid, Adirondack Winter Pride brings Pride energy to one of New York’s most iconic winter towns. Expect a full weekend of skiing, celebrations, Olympic sites, ice skating, and downtown events that make this an ideal long-weekend escape from Central NY.
Catskills Pride Ski Weekend at Belleayre Mountain
January 31–February 1, 2026
Belleayre’s Pride weekend mixes mountain fun with Catskills charm. The fun include a Pride Glide on the slopes, a cozy tea dance, and off-mountain events in nearby Kingston, perfect for those who want skiing by day and nightlife by night.
Why Central NY Loves These Weekends
All three destinations are within a few hours of Utica, making them ideal winter road trips that feel like a real getaway, without needing a plane ticket. Whether you go for the slopes, the Pride celebrations, or the ski scene, these weekends prove winter in New York can be bold, joyful, and anything but boring.
