As temperatures in Central New York continue to feel more like polar bear climate than human climate, frozen pipes can become a very real, and very expensive, threat. One burst pipe can mean thousands of dollars in damage, soaked ceilings, ruined floors, and a call to a plumber you really didn’t want to make in February.

The good news? A few simple steps can make a huge difference.

Why Pipes Freeze So Easily in Central New York

Pipes freeze when water inside them gets cold enough to turn to ice. As that water freezes, it expands, and that pressure is what causes pipes to crack or burst. In our region, this is most likely to happen during overnight cold snaps, lake-effect cold waves, or when the wind chill drops into those negative numbers.

The pipes most at risk are usually in basements, crawl spaces, attics and garages. They can also be along exterior walls, under kitchen or bathroom sinks or connected to outdoor spigots. And, if your house has older plumbing or limited insulation, the risk goes up.

What to Do If You Think a Pipe Is Frozen

If you turn on a faucet and only get a trickle, you may already have a frozen pipe. To get water flowing again, leave the faucet open so melting water can flow, gently warm the pipe using a hair dryer, heating pad, or warm towels. You may need to use a space heater to warm the room, but never use open flames.

Tip: Start heating closest to the faucet and work your way toward the frozen section

If you can’t find the frozen section, can’t access it, or suspect a burst pipe, shut off your main water supply and call a plumber right away.

Simple Steps to Prevent Frozen Pipes You don’t need fancy tools or a big budget to protect your pipes, just a little prep. Gallery Credit: Unsplash/TSM



