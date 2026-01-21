Central New York is about to experience the coldest air of the season, and this is not a storm to brush off. Arctic air moves into the region Friday afternoon, with sub-zero temperatures expected by Saturday morning. Strong winds will push wind chills into dangerous territory, ranging from minus 20 to minus 40 degrees. These conditions can cause frostbite in minutes and create serious safety risks for people, pets, and property.

How to Protect Pets and Check on Vulnerable Neighbors

Pets should not be left outside in this level of cold, even briefly. Bring animals indoors and make sure they have warm shelter, food, and water. Remember, if it's too cold for you, it's too cold for them.

This is also a good time to check on elderly neighbors, family members, or anyone who may struggle with heat or mobility during extreme weather.

How to Prepare Your Home for Extreme Cold

One of the biggest concerns during extreme cold in Central New York is the potential loss of heat or power. Homes should be stocked with essentials in case conditions last longer than a day. This includes non-perishable food, drinking water, prescription medications, baby supplies, and first-aid items. Flashlights, extra batteries, and a battery-powered weather radio can help you stay informed during outages.

Heating systems and fuel supplies should be checked before temperatures plunge. Smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors should be functioning correctly, and exterior vents should be kept clear of snow and debris. Home fires are more common in winter, making safety checks especially important.

Never run grills, generators, or other fuel-burning equipment indoors or in enclosed spaces. Carbon monoxide is odorless, invisible, and deadly.

Winter Driving Safety in Central New York.

Before heading out, vehicles should be fully winterized with all fluid levels topped off and heaters, lights, and windshield wipers in good working order. Keep your gas tank at least half full to prevent fuel line issues. Check 511 for up-to-date road and traffic conditions before leaving.

What to Keep in Your Winter Car Emergency Kit

Cold weather driving requires preparation. A winter emergency kit should include a charged mobile phone and charger, blankets or sleeping bags, extra clothing, high-calorie snacks, water, a flashlight, first-aid supplies, jumper cables, a shovel, traction aids like sand or cat litter, and basic tools.

Cold Weather Safety for Farm Animals and Livestock

Farm animals and livestock need extra protection during extreme cold. Animals should be moved to sheltered areas that block wind, with access to bedding, food, and unfrozen water. Dehydration is a serious risk during winter storms, even when temperatures are well below freezing, so water availability is essential.

How Are Central New Yorkers Preparing for the Cold?

Tina Says " COMFY warm clothes, curled up on sofa with blankets in front of electric fake fire place, cup of hot coffee, watching movies with my 2 cats". Michelle on the other hand says "Making chili, fire roaring, wine flowing ". Ryan though is embracing the cold, "Inside my ice fishing shanty!"

