Popular Antidepressant Recalled In New York State

Thousands of bottles of a popular antidepressant medication are being recalled across New York and the United States.

Anxiety and depression have become increasingly common issues in New York State, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic. As of recent data, about 20% of New York residents report experiencing symptoms of anxiety or depression. Mental health resources, such as the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, were launched to address the high demand for mental health support across the state.

What Medicine Is Being Recalled?

According to ABC News, thousands of bottles of the popular antidepressant medication duloxetine, which is sold under the brand name Cymbalta, are being recalled due to the presence of what the National Library of Medicine describes as a toxic chemical, according to a notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Duloxetine is part of a class of drugs known as SNRIs, or selective serotonin/norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors, that are used to treat anxiety, depression and other mood disorders, according to the FDA."

Duloxetine, marketed under the name Cymbalta, is commonly prescribed for both depression and anxiety. This serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI) works by balancing neurotransmitters in the brain, which can help manage mood and anxiety symptoms. Its effectiveness has made it a primary choice in managing these disorders, especially for individuals who have not responded well to other medications.

The recalled capsules are 20mg in strength, and sold in 500-count bottles. The lot number for the recalled capsules is 220128, with an expiration date of December 2024, according to the FDA notice. The voluntary recall notice shared by the FDA does not include specific instructions on what to do with recalled duloxetine capsules.

Because of the risk of adverse reactions, a person should consult their healthcare provider before suddenly stopping or altering delivery of any antidepressant medication.

