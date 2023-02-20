Poorest County In New York State Has One Big Thing Going For It

When most people think of New York State, they may only focus on New York City, or the beautiful mountains of Upstate. You might not want to thing of money, and those who don't have it. Where in New York is the poorest county? Inside that poor county, can you name the one big thing it has going for it?

Can You Name The Poorest County In New York State?

According to the NYS Community Action Association, the ten New York State counties with the highest percentage of the population living in poverty, from highest to lowest, are: Bronx, Kings, Tompkins, Montgomery, Franklin, St. Lawrence, Chautauqua, Oswego, New York, and Broome.

Among Bronx County residents, 28.0% have incomes below the poverty line, and 13.5% of households earn less than $10,000 annually. In Queens, 12.2% of residents live in poverty and 5.6% of households earn less than $10,000."

So using the data from the census, and income reports, The Bronx is home to the poorest county in New York State.

What's The One Big Thing Going For The Bronx?

Arguably one of the most successful professional sports team in the United States calls the Bronx home. The New York Yankees have been the Bronx Bombers since 1923:

The team's home games were played at the original Yankee Stadium in the Bronx from 1923 to 1973 and from 1976 to 2008. In 1974 and 1975, the Yankees shared Shea Stadium with the Mets, in addition to the New York Jets and the New York Giants. In 2009, they moved into a new ballpark of the same name that was constructed adjacent to the previous facility, which was closed and demolished."

The New York Yankees have won 19 American League East Division titles, 40 American League pennants, and 27 World Series championships, all of which are MLB records. The Bronx Bombers have won more titles than any other franchise in the four major North American sports leagues.

The irony, New York Yankees tickets are some of the most expensive tickets on the sporting market. From parking, food, and to where you are sitting in the stadium, going to a game in the Bronx isn't remotely close to affordable. Maybe in 1923, but most definitely not in 2023.

So In Conclusion

The Bronx is the poorest county, and area of all of New York State. However, the poorest area of the state, is home to the richest sporting franchise in all of human history.

