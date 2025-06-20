Central New York is about to get toasty. With a heatwave rolling in and temps climbing toward the 90s, it’s not just about staying cool, it’s about staying safe. High heat can be dangerous, especially for babies, toddlers, and older adults. And if you’ve ever tried to keep a cranky, sweaty child happy indoors, you already know: you need an escape plan that doesn’t involve melting into your car seats or spending half your paycheck on activities.

Luckily, Central New York is full of family-friendly spots to beat the heat without breaking the bank. Whether you’re looking for a full-on swim session, a splash pad for your little ones, or just a shady bench where you can sit while someone else gets soaked, here’s your complete guide to public pools and splash pads.

Don't forget the sunscreen.

Utica

Public Pools:

Addison Miller Pool

Columbia St & York St, Lincoln Park

Neighborhood pool with swim lessons and open swim hours.

Buckley Pool

Culver Ave & Welshbush Rd

Larger city pool with lifeguards, community events, and plenty of space to cool off.

Seymour Pool

Seymour Ave & School Rd

A well-shaded option in a quiet area, popular with local families.

Splash Pads & Spray Pools:

Proctor Park Splash Pad

Culver Ave near Proctor Blvd

Brand-new water playground with interactive spray features, open daily and free!

Chancellor Park Splash Pad

Bleecker St & 1st St

A favorite with easy access and shade nearby.

Wankel Playground Spray Pool

Rugby Rd & Gilmore Pl

Shallow ground sprays and mist tunnels for little ones.

O’Connor Park Spray Pool

Mohawk St & Arthur St

Small but fun spray zone, close to basketball courts and picnic tables.

Quinn Playground Spray Pool

St. Vincent St & Rutger St

Gentle splash jets surrounded by open green space.

Pixley Playground Spray Pool

Noyes St & Mathews Ave

Family-friendly with room to run around.

Lincoln Playground Spray Pool

Lincoln Ave & Watson Pl

Great for toddlers and young kids, with shaded benches for grown-ups.

Rome

Public Pools:

Municipal Pool

500 W. Embargo St

Full-size pool with slide and swim programs.

Tosti Pool

200 6th St

Dive board, slide, and plenty of room for family swim days.

Guyer Field Pool

701 Laurel St

Fully accessible wading pool, great for young children and those with disabilities.

Oneida

Public Pool:

Howard T. Chapman Pool

360 N. Main St

Classic community pool with swim lessons, shaded areas, and seasonal passes.

Splash Pad:

Veteran's Memorial Playfield Splash Pad

Lenox Ave near Northside Shopping Plaza

Clean, modern splash pad with shaded seating and a nearby playground.

Herkimer

Public Pool:

Herkimer Village Pool

Marginal Rd off State St

Seasonal pool with family swim times and a grassy lounging area.

Splash Pad:

Arc Park Splash Zone

420 E German St

Inclusive splash pad with sensory-friendly features. Wheelchair- and stroller-accessible.

New Hartford

Splash Pad:

Donovan Memorial Park Splash Pad

Elm St, Chadwicks (behind the ballfields)

Easy to miss but worth the visit—clean, quiet, and perfect for young kids.

Bonus Nearby:

Verona Beach State Park

NY-13, Verona Beach

Public beach with a lifeguard-patrolled swimming area. Picnic tables, grills, and tons of shade make it a favorite for full-day outings.

Pool and Splash Pad Tips

Go early or go late: Splash pads are quietest before 11 AM or after 5 PM.

Sunscreen every 2 hours: Especially after swimming!

Pack essentials : Towels, sunscreen (SPF 30+), goggles, sandals, and snacks

Lesson benefits : Many of these pools offer lessons.

Check schedules: Pools may shift hours based on staffing or weather, call ahead or visit city parks websites.

The sun may be blazing, but don’t sweat it. These pools and pads aren’t just places to cool off; they’re your ticket to surviving summer without losing your sanity. Whether you’ve got toddlers, tweens, or just need a little “me time” on a shaded bench, there’s a free or low-cost spot just minutes away.

WATER PARKS WORTH THE DAY TRIP

If you’re up for a little adventure (and your car’s AC works), here are the top spots worth a full-day outing:

Enchanted Forest Water Safari

Old Forge, NY – About 1.5 hours from Utica

This is New York’s largest water theme park and it’s 100% worth the hype. Giant slides, a lazy river, wave pool, and kiddie areas. Pack towels and snacks, or grab food inside—there’s a ton of it. New attractions for 2025 just launched, so even if you went last year, it’s worth going again.

Thunder Island

Fulton, NY – Just over an hour away

Water slides, splash zones, mini golf, and go-karts all in one place. It’s smaller than Water Safari, but it’s also more affordable and less crowded. Great if you want water fun with a bit less chaos.

Roseland Waterpark

Canandaigua, NY – About 2 hours out

If you’re up for a little lake country road trip, Roseland has a chill atmosphere and plenty of shade. A big wave pool and a zero-depth splash zone make it great for younger kids.

HOT TIPS TO STAY COOL (EVEN IF YOU SKIP THE POOL)

Hydrate like it’s your job: Water, iced herbal teas, electrolyte packets, skip the sugary stuff.

Dress light: Loose, light-colored clothes are your best friend. Bonus points for linen.

Freeze your pillowcase: 15 minutes in the freezer and bedtime feels like a hotel spa.

Hit stores with AC strategically: Aldi’s cold aisle? Target’s freezer section? No shame in the cool-off stroll.

Create your own micro‑retreat: Keep a misting fan or a spray bottle in your handbag. A quick spritz on your neck or wrists is an instant chill during midday errands.

Cool snacks = happy days: Pack chilled fruit, yogurt pops, or a cucumber‑mint infused beverage. Bonus: less mess, more refreshment for you and the kiddos.

Make midday your ‘splash break’: Instead of fighting the sun at the grocery store, take the 1–2 PM “danger window” to unwind in water.

Look, summer is short in Central New York, soak it up without overheating. Whether it’s a splash pad or a full day at Water Safari, there are plenty of ways to cool down.

Now go grab the sunscreen and meet me at the splash pad.

