Police Are Warning: This Simple Habit Could Keep You Safe

Ignoring a knock at your door might feel like the easiest way to avoid an unwanted interaction, but as one police officer is warning, it could be a dangerous mistake. In a viral TikTok video, Officer Arsenault highlights the risks of not acknowledging strangers who ring your doorbell. His message is resonating with over 735,000 viewers and counting—and it’s one every homeowner needs to hear.

Why You Should Never Ignore a Knock at Your Door

"If someone comes to your home during the day, knocks on the door, rings the doorbell, you don’t answer because you don’t want to be bothered—don’t do that," he says. "Two minutes later, they kick in your door. Daytime breaking and entering happens all the time."

The officer suggests instead making your presence known by shouting through the door or waving from a window. Burglars often target homes they believe are empty, so even a small acknowledgment can deter a break-in.

Smart Steps to Stay Safe

To stay safe, the officer recommended these four steps:

Check Your Locks First

Before answering, make sure all of your doors and windows are locked. Many burglars will knock to see if anyone’s home before attempting a break-in. Use a Peephole or Security Camera

Assess who’s at your door without opening it. Then, trust your instincts—if something feels off, stay aware. Ask Questions Without Opening the Door

If the person claims they need help, don’t feel pressured to let them inside. Offer to call for help instead. Call the Police if Necessary

If the situation feels suspicious, don’t hesitate to involve law enforcement. But, you want to try to take a mental picture of as many details of who is at your door; what they look like, their clothing, distinguishing features, what their car looked like, etc. All of this information could help officers respond more effectively.

Home security isn’t just about locks and alarms; it’s about staying alert and proactive. Next time someone knocks, take a moment to assess and respond wisely—it could make all the difference.

