It looks Like One Classic Central New York Sports Store Is Closing

One Central New York sports store is officially closing it's doors for good.

Play It Again Sports in New Hartford is closing it's doors for good. According to WKTV, the owners of the Commercial Drive location are planning to retire. Currently they are holding a going-out-of-business sale. Signs in the store windows say “everything must go.”

There is no closing date yet, and nothing is posted on Facebook about it. Play It Again Sports is a chain, and the company is looking for new owners to franchise the location in New Hartford. If you're interested in buying the New Hartford location, you can call 1-800-592-8049.

Through the years, Play It Again Sports has helped the following teams fundraise and get equipment: Hamilton Softball League, New Hartford Youth Hockey, Clinton Figure Skating Club, Whitestown Youth Hockey, Clinton Comets Youth Hockey, Utica Comets, Rome Youth Hockey, New Hartford AYSO, Utica AYSO, Clinton AYSO, and Whitestown AYSO.

No word on when a closing date will take place.

For Those That Don't Know, What Is Play It Again Sports?

Play It Again Sports focuses on the sales of new and used sporting equipment:

We buy, sell, and trade used and new sports equipment and fitness gear and pass along the savings to you! We want your quality used sports and fitness gear. Get cash or trade for your equipment. We’re currently looking for fitness, hockey, baseball, golf, football, and soccer gear."

The New Hartford store is for sale. You can call 1-800-592-8049, or email franchisedevelopment@winmarkcorporation.com.

Great opportunity! Call today to be your own boss and continue to bring resale for everyone to the great community of New Hartford!"

We will update you when we learn of a closing date for the store.

