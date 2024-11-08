Play Bingo In Central New York And Help Local Veterans

If you're looking for a way to honor veterans this weekend in Central New York, you can play a round of Music Bingo.

Stage Time Entertainment has a unique fundraiser to benefit Feed Our Vets. Phil Farda has been producing comedy and entertainment events for 12 years locally and when his father Ben, a retired NYS corrections officer, asked to do something special for the local veterans he was happy to oblige.

The Farda father-and-son duo are partnering with the Utica Elks Lodge and the local Feed Our Vets organization to put on a different kind of fundraiser. Music Bingo, a cosmic bingo party atmosphere where songs replace the usual bingo numbers. The Farda family has collected and donated nearly $1,000 in prizes and gift cards to give away to the lucky bingo winners, and hope to raise as much as $3,000 through ticket sales and raffles.

Phil Farda Phil Farda loading...

You get a bingo card(s) with randomized song titles on it. We then play a mix of short clips from your favorite songs and biggest hits. You sing-a-long, dance, rock out, and when you hear a song that you have on your card, you dab it! Each round is won by the first player who completes that games requirements like a classic bingo, X, 4 corners, and more. Individual prizes will be awarded throughout the night after each round. Players will get to spin our prize wheel and win giveaways (no cash prizes)."

The event will take place Saturday, November 9th to coincide with veterans day weekend. The fun starts at 6:00PM at the Utica Elks Lodge #33 on Champlin Avenue. Tickets are available online through the website comedycny.com.

Free Tarot Horoscope- November 10th - November 16th 2024 We aren't even going to sugar coat it- this next week across New York State will suck. Here's why it'll be your worst week ever.

Keep scrolling for your full tarot horoscope forecast.

This week we decided to not only blend our inner Stevie Nicks together with tarot cards, but we decided to channel that one awkward woman at the bar expecting you to buy drinks for her because she knows the zodiac signs. Meaning, we wanted to provide some guidance, humor, and a song of the week to channel based off of the messages. Here's your outlook for the week of November 10th through November 16th 2024.

For Entertainment Purposes Only

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler