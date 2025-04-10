Get ready to look up! This weekend, the night sky is putting on a celestial show you won’t want to miss. The “Pink Full Moon” is the first full moon of spring and it's set to rise this Saturday night, bringing some serious stargazing magic with it.

What’s So Special About the Pink Moon?

While the Pink Moon isn’t actually pink, it is named after the vibrant pink wildflower Phlox subulata, which begins blooming across the Northeast this time of year, bringing a sign of spring to Central New York!

The full moon is expected to reach peak brightness around 8:23 p.m. Eastern Saturday, right after sunset. For the most stunning view, find an open spot away from city lights — maybe your backyard or a local park. NASA recommends watching the moon as it rises, when the moon illusion makes it appear larger than life. It’s an optical illusion your eyes play on you, but it feels like magic.

The Celestial Show Continues: Meteors Incoming

Didn’t get your full moon fix Saturday? Well, the night sky isn’t done showing off.

The annual Lyrid meteor shower begins April 17, peaking between April 21 and 22. Known for their fast, bright trails and occasional “bolts of blue”, the Lyrids can produce up to 20 meteors per hour in a dark sky.

And just days after that, the Eta Aquariids step into the spotlight beginning April 19, with peak viewing around May 5–6. While the Aquariids are stronger in the Southern Hemisphere, us Northerners still have the Lyrids to thank for a beautiful April night show.

Pink Supermoon Lights Up April Skies In The UK Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images loading...

When and Where to Watch in CNY

Pink Full Moon: Saturday, April 12 – peak brightness around 8:23 p.m.

Best viewed looking east just after sunset.

Lyrid Meteor Shower: April 17–25, peak April 21–22

Best viewed late night to early morning, facing east or northeast.

Eta Aquariid Meteor Shower: April 19–May 28, peak May 5–6

Less intense in the Northern Hemisphere, but still worth a peek.

Pro Tip for Skywatchers

Bundle up (because, let’s be real, spring in CNY is still downright cold), grab a blanket, and maybe even a thermos of hot chocolate. The skies are putting on a show and you don’t even need a telescope to enjoy it. This weekend is the perfect time to look up and take it all in.

