Let’s be real: for a lot of us, our pets aren’t “just animals.” They’re family. They’ve been there for the late-night cries, the celebratory wine nights, the toddler tantrums, and the solo Netflix marathons. So when a relationship ends, whether it’s a breakup or a divorce, figuring out who gets the dog (or cat… or lizard… no judgment) can be emotionally brutal.

And here in New York, that emotional bond finally has a little legal weight behind it.

Pet Custody Laws in New York

In 2021, New York finally updated its laws to recognize what most of us have known for years: pets are not just property. Thanks to Senate Bill S4248, judges are now required to consider the best interest of the pet when deciding who gets to keep the animal during divorce proceedings.

The law applies to dogs, cats, and other domesticated animals that live in the home. It does not apply to livestock or farm animals, so if you’ve got chickens or goats, that’s a separate conversation.

What Judges Look At in Pet Custody Cases

When it comes to deciding who keeps the pet, New York courts now look at a few key factors, including:

Who handled most of the pet’s daily care (feeding, walking, vet appointments, etc.)

The emotional bond between each person and the pet

Who has the time and financial resources to continue care

Whether there’s a history of domestic violence

The overall well-being of the animal

Pets Aren’t Kids, But They’re Not Property Either

While New York isn’t giving out full-on pet custody like they would with kids, courts are using a more compassionate approach called the “best for all concerned” standard. It’s somewhere between child custody and property division.

If you’re splitting up, you should absolutely talk about who gets what, including the dog. You wouldn’t leave your kid’s future up to chance, so why would you do that with your Frenchie named Gus who sleeps under the covers?

Even prenups or cohabitation agreements can include pet clauses, but only if the pet is already alive and part of your life when the agreement is made. You can’t plan for a dog you don’t have yet.

