1 Of Central New York’s Oldest Restaurants Up For Sale

Nestled in the heart of Utica in Central New York, a culinary classic full of history and tradition is now for sale.

For the past nine decades, 923 Jay Street has been more than just an address; it's been THE gathering place. Joes aka Pellettieri Joes. This iconic restaurant is now for sale looking for you to take the reins.

With its prime location and loyal customer base, owning Joe's gives you the rare opportunity to own a piece of Central New York culinary history. From hosting special events to preserving cherished traditions, the new owner will have the chance to make their mark while honoring the legacy of those who came before.

Joes is currently on the market for $650,000 with Coldwell Banker Faith Properties:

What sets the iconic Joes apart is its unwavering dedication to preserving tradition while embracing innovation. Our recipes have been passed down through generations, ensuring that every dish is infused with the authentic flavors of East Utica. There are 2 apartments above, that can easily be renovated for additional income . Lots of parking spaces for everyone, with an adjacent additional lot included in sale. Don't let this opportunity pass by, get in today for a showing."

As the sun sets on one chapter, another is calling your name. You can learn more online here.

This author had the pleasure of going to Joe's back around 2012. I learned the restaurant operated very much like Soup Nazi from Seinfeld. You weren't allowed to ask for butter for your bread, because that's an American thing. Italians dip their bread in olive oil. Also, I learned if you tried to pull a fast one on how many people were joining your party, they would make you stand back in line.

