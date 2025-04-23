New Details Emerge in Viral Squirrel’s Seizure and Death

New documents are shedding light on the seizure of a viral squirrel, in what started as a routine wildlife enforcement action but ended in an internet firestorm.

Peanut, the squirrel, went viral for wearing cowboy hats, munching on waffles, and racking up views as the tiny mascot of an upstate New York animal sanctuary.

However, government watchdog group Judicial Watch, known for digging into overreach and red tape, has released 161 pages of internal DEC records following a lawsuit against the state.

Their takeaway? State officials always planned to euthanize Peanut and Fred the raccoon, long before anyone got bitten or “exposed” to anything.

Let’s rewind.

Peanut the Squirrel: How a Social Media Star Became the Center of a Wildlife Seizure Scandal in Upstate NY

According to the documents, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) executed a search warrant at the P’nuts Freedom Farm Animal Sanctuary in Chemung County on October 30, 2024. Once there, officers found Peanut, the social media sensation, perched on a bathtub, and Fred the raccoon tucked inside a suitcase in the closet.

Shortly after the animals were seized, both were euthanized for rabies testing. The DEC cited public safety concerns and potential exposure risk after Peanut bit a wildlife biologist through a thick glove.

New Documents Reveal a Disturbing Pattern

According to Judicial Watch, the newly released documents confirm what many had feared: euthanasia was discussed and prepped for before the seizure ever even took place. Internal emails show that DEC contacted the Chemung County Department of Health the day before the raid and were advised that “all wild animals” found would likely need to be euthanized due to human contact, even without evidence of illness.

And while DEC claims Peanut bit a wildlife biologist during the seizure, that bite is increasingly in question. The documents describe an abrasion on the worker’s glove-covered thumb, but it’s unclear whether the bite broke even the outer glove. Longo, for his part, insists there was no visible bite, no medical treatment, and no justification for killing his animals.

How Did It Get This Far?

The DEC had been aware of the sanctuary for months, but early complaints were brushed off. But things escalated in the fall when videos surfaced of a raccoon inside the house, and complaints piled in via email. By October, state officials were prepping for rabies testing.

A wildlife rehabilitator was reportedly considered as a temporary placement for Peanut. But when the squirrel bit an officer during the search, the decision to euthanize became final, at least according to DEC and county health officials.

Public Outrage and Internet Uproar

Peanut's death sparked outrage globally. Government officials were inundated with furious emails, voicemails, and social media backlash. Peanut's name was invoked at political rallies. Social media exploded with the hashtag #JusticeForPeanut. Bomb threats were called into DEC offices. The DEC launched an internal review.

By the time officials confirmed that both animals tested negative for rabies, nearly two weeks later, it was too late.

Peanut had become a martyr, and the state was left doing damage control.

Was This Inevitable?

Mark Longo, Peanut’s caretaker and co-founder of the sanctuary, believes this outcome was premeditated. He says the state’s internal communications show euthanization was always the plan, despite the DEC saying a wildlife rehab placement was on the table.

The DEC has since pledged changes, including body cameras for officers and the appointment of a deputy commissioner for public protection.

But for many, that doesn’t undo the sting of a squirrel-sized scandal.

The Fight for ‘Peanut’s Law’

Longo has since taken his case to Albany, standing alongside lawmakers and animal rights advocates pushing for the “Peanut’s Law: Humane Animal Protection Act.” The legislation aims to prevent wild or rescued animals from being seized and euthanized without due process, especially when rehabilitators are available, and no one is in actual danger.

