Here’s The Pay Families Need To Survive In Central New York Counties

Are you making enough money to survive day to day life in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley? Here's what you need to make:

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology, MIT, created a Living Wage calculator that helps individuals determine how much each person in a household needs to make an hour to support themselves or a family.

"We developed the Living Wage Calculator to help individuals, communities, employers, and others estimate the local wage rate that a full-time worker requires to cover the costs of their family’s basic needs where they live. Explore the living wage in your county, metro area, or state for 12 different family types below. The data was last updated on February 14, 2024."

They pulled data from many sources including the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to determine the cost of typical expenses for American families. We’re talking about things like food, child care, medical, housing, transportation, hobbies and entertainment and taxes.

They calculated that data for 3,143 counties, 384 metros and all 50 states. It’s VERY comprehensive. For a family of four (assuming both adults are working) to survive in New York, the MIT calculator shows that the household would need to make a total of $73,630 before taxes. That’s looking at the state as a whole. The numbers look different depending on the county you live in.

So What About Central New York/Mohawk Valley?

So how much does a family of four need to make in Central New York just to get by? The number is pretty shocking when you consider that this is the number to get by paycheck to paycheck. It doesn’t account for putting money into savings. It’s just the bare minimum.

This list is in alphabetical order, and each county has a family of 4 with one adult working, then both adults working. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

