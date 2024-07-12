Here&#8217;s The Pay Families Need To Survive In Central New York Counties

Here’s The Pay Families Need To Survive In Central New York Counties

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

Are you making enough money to survive day to day life in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley? Here's what you need to make:

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology, MIT, created a Living Wage calculator that helps individuals determine how much each person in a household needs to make an hour to support themselves or a family.

"We developed the Living Wage Calculator to help individuals, communities, employers, and others estimate the local wage rate that a full-time worker requires to cover the costs of their family’s basic needs where they live. Explore the living wage in your county, metro area, or state for 12 different family types below. The data was last updated on February 14, 2024."

They pulled data from many sources including the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to determine the cost of typical expenses for American families. We’re talking about things like food, child care, medical, housing, transportation, hobbies and entertainment and taxes.

They calculated that data for 3,143 counties, 384 metros and all 50 states. It’s VERY comprehensive. For a family of four (assuming both adults are working) to survive in New York, the MIT calculator shows that the household would need to make a total of $73,630 before taxes. That’s looking at the state as a whole. The numbers look different depending on the county you live in.

So What About Central New York/Mohawk Valley?

So how much does a family of four need to make in Central New York just to get by? The number is pretty shocking when you consider that this is the number to get by paycheck to paycheck. It doesn’t account for putting money into savings. It’s just the bare minimum.

Pay Families Need To Survive In Central New York Counties

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology, MIT, created a Living Wage calculator that helps individuals determine how much each person in a household needs to make an hour to support themselves or a family.

So how much does a family of four need to make in Central New York just to get by? The number is pretty shocking when you consider that this is the number to get by paycheck to paycheck. It doesn’t account for putting money into savings. It’s just the bare minimum.

This list is in alphabetical order, and each county has a family of 4 with one adult working, then both adults working.

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Drone Shows Path Tornado Carved Through Forestport

A tornado carved a path through Forestport, New York, bringing down trees and power lines. Somehow, it managed just to miss a house.

Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

These Upstate NY North Country Monuments and Statues Are Definitely Worth A Stop and A Look!

There are hundreds of statues, monuments and memorials scattered all over Upstate New York. In future galleries we will sample some of the most interesting ones we find in various regions. This gallery looks at a selection of them in the North Country.

And what a varied collection this is. Not only the Human subjects of these monuments and statues, but also of the famous, nationally recognized sculptors from the past whose work this is!

Here you will find a statue to a daring female battlefield surgeon.in the Civil War. She really had ice in her veins, and was given the Medal of Honor for her courageous efforts in the war. She still is, to this day, the only female in history to receive this military honor. You will also find a statue to a beloved Olympic ski jumper, an incredible monument to a famous Revolutionary War battle which took place in the North Country, and you will see an imposing monument dedicated to the only New York State governor to hail from the North Country. When you see who the architect and the sculptors were of this monument you are sure to say, "WOW!!"

Also, you will see a fun one. It is a gigantic 20-story tall colorfully painted statue of one of America's most beloved folk hero. He has stood guard at one of our legendary Adirondack amusement parks since the 1950s, and can be seen in countless selfies by tourists.

If we missed a favorite statue of monument in the North Country of yours, please let us know about it over on our Facebook page!

Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

 

Filed Under: money, Utica News
Categories: This And That, TSM, Utica-Rome News