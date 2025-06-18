Are you looking for a heartwarming, educational, and downright adorable way to keep your kids reading this summer?

Then, look no further than Paws & Pages, the brand-new reading program launched by First Source Federal Credit Union in partnership with Anita’s Stevens Swan Humane Society (ASSHS). This unique program, officially launched with a ribbon-cutting on June 11, lets kids ages 6-15 read aloud to shelter pets, building literacy while offering comfort to animals waiting for their forever homes.

How Does Paws & Pages Work?

For a $10 annual donation, kids will receive training, a punch card, and access to Saturday morning reading sessions at the shelter. Kids are rewarded collectible pins for every five sessions completed.

Not only does the program help readers sharpen their skills in a judgment-free zone, but it also helps socialize shelter pets, increasing their chances of adoption. In fact, several animals were adopted during the program’s pilot phase, directly thanks to these calm, caring interactions.

Want your child to get involved? Get more information here.

