The Rome Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Rome man who has not been seen in more than a week.

Police say 50-year-old Patrick J. Iannoti was last seen on Saturday, May 23, 2026.

According to authorities, Iannoti is described as a white male standing approximately 5-foot-7 and weighing about 240 pounds. He has white hair, brown eyes, and is known to have facial hair.

When Was Patrick Iannoti Last Seen?

Investigators say Iannoti was last seen in Rome on May 23. Since then, police have been working to gather information about his whereabouts and activities.

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At this time, officials have not released additional details regarding the circumstances of his disappearance.

How You Can Help

The Rome Police Department is urging anyone who may have seen Iannoti or who has information about where he may be to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or activities on or after May 23 is asked to contact the Rome Police Department at (315) 339-7780.

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Tips can also be provided through the Oneida County Dispatch Center by calling (315) 337-3311.

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