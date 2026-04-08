There are flight delays… and then there’s this.

A flight to New York turned into something a lot more memorable over the weekend, when a passenger gave birth just before landing.

Baby Born Midair on Flight to New York

According to Caribbean Airlines, the incident happened on Flight 005 from Kingston, Jamaica to John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday morning.

As the plane was making its final approach into New York just before noon, a passenger went into labor.

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And, she gave birth right there on the plane. Despite the unexpected situation, the airline confirmed that no emergency was declared during the flight.

Mother and Baby Treated After Landing

Once the aircraft landed at JFK, medical personnel were ready and waiting. Both the mother and the newborn were attended to immediately after arrival.

Airline officials say the crew followed all proper procedures and handled the situation calmly and professionally.

In a statement, Caribbean Airlines praised the crew for their response, saying they ensured the safety and comfort of everyone onboard.

Air Traffic Control Had a Name Suggestion

According to air traffic control audio obtained by CBS News, one ground controller had a suggestion for the baby’s name:

"Tell her she's got to name it Kennedy." a nod to the plane’s destination at JFK Airport.

How Rare Is This?

Believe it or not, this doesn’t happen often.

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A study from the National Library of Medicine found that between 1929 and 2018, there were just 74 recorded births on commercial flights worldwide.

Airline Pregnancy Policies

Caribbean Airlines allows pregnant passengers to fly without medical clearance up to the end of their 32nd week of pregnancy, but does not accept passengers beyond the 35th week.

It’s unclear how far along the mother was at the time of the flight.

Flight to New York Came with an Unexpected Arrival

Of all the places to go into labor… 30,000 feet in the air probably isn’t at the top of anyone’s list.

But for one family, a flight to New York turned into a story they’ll be telling forever.

And honestly? That kid officially has the coolest “where were you born?” answer of all time.