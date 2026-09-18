For many kids who grew up in the 1990s, Pappy Drew-It was more than a familiar face on television. He was the patient, encouraging artist who made us believe we could draw, too. Like Mr. Roger's long lost cousin.

I remember spreading out on my grandparents bed, with all of my drawing utensils- ready to draw the best drawing I could draw. When Pappyland went off air - I was as devastated as any 10 year old could be. Fast forward to today 2026 and not only did I find out that Pappy is alive and well, but also from Central New York!

Michael Cariglio is the local artist and creator behind the beloved children’s television series Pappyland, and he is being honored as a 2026 Living Legend by the Oneida County History Center.

From Central New York to Pappyland

Cariglio was raised in Deerfield and graduated from Whitesboro High School. After serving in the Vietnam War, he returned home and built a successful 25-year career in advertising.

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In the late 1980s, he introduced Central New York audiences to Pappy Drew-It. The character eventually became the heart of Pappyland, a nationally broadcast children’s program that aired on PBS stations and later on TLC’s Ready Set Learn! programming block.

The show invited children into the colorful world of Pappyland, where drawing was mixed with music, stories and positive life lessons. During each episode, Pappy would guide viewers through a drawing one careful step at a time, making creativity feel accessible to every child watching at home.

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Young artists could even mail their finished pictures to the show. Some were selected to appear in the popular Hall of Frames segment. Oh how I dreamed my drawings would be selected. They never were.

Michael Cariglio to Receive Living Legend Award in Utica

Cariglio continues to find new ways to connect with young audiences. He currently appears as Arty Wonderpants in The Art, Song & Story Palace, a streaming series combining art, music and storytelling.

He will be honored during the annual Historical Hall of Fame and Living Legends Awards Celebration on Thursday, October 8, at the Irish Cultural Center in Utica.

Tickets must be purchased by October 1. Admission is $65 for History Center members, $75 for the general public or $700 for a table of 10. Tickets can be purchased at the History Center or through its online e-Bookstore.

Proceeds from the celebration will support the History Center’s exhibits, collections care and facility projects.

Revisit the Magic of Pappyland

Whether you want to revisit a favorite childhood memory or introduce a new generation to the magic of Pappyland, Pappy Drew-It is still sharing his creativity online. His YouTube channel features classic episodes along with newer gems, and you can also follow Pappy on Instagram for even more colorful fun. Now, go draw something! Pappy says so.